



India is set to commence the construction of its third aircraft carrier, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announcing plans to build "five or six more" in the future. This announcement marks a significant step in India's naval capabilities and strategic maritime ambitions.





INS Vikrant commissioned in September 2022, this is India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, weighing approximately 45,000 tons. It is expected to be combat-ready by mid-2024.





INS Vikramaditya a conventionally powered carrier sourced from Russia, it has been in service since 2013.





The upcoming third carrier will also have a displacement of around 45,000 tons, similar to the INS Vikrant. The construction is expected to be undertaken by Cochin Shipyard Limited, which has gained significant experience from building the Vikrant.





Defence Minister Singh's remarks highlight India's long-term naval strategy amid growing regional maritime competition, particularly with China. The Indian Navy has emphasized the importance of aircraft carriers for power projection and maritime security. Singh stated that having multiple carriers would enhance India's ability to operate simultaneously across different regions, thereby improving its operational flexibility and deterrence capabilities against potential threats.





China currently operates two aircraft carriers and has recently launched its third, the Fujian, which features advanced electromagnetic catapult technology. China's naval strategy aims to establish a multi-carrier force, potentially fielding up to six carriers by 2030. In contrast, India’s planned expansion of its carrier fleet is seen as a necessary measure to maintain parity with China's growing naval capabilities.





The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is currently reviewing the proposal for the new carrier. The projected cost for this indigenous carrier is around $5 billion. The Indian Navy envisions that these additional carriers will not only bolster its fleet but also enhance its role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations (HADR), as well as securing vital maritime trade routes.





India's commitment to expanding its aircraft carrier fleet reflects a strategic response to regional dynamics and aims to enhance its maritime dominance in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.







