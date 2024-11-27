Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), has highlighted a significant difference in the nature of threats faced by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands compared to India's eastern and northern borders. While threats along these land borders are well-defined and involve known adversaries, the challenges in the Andaman region are characterized as "invisible," particularly in the maritime domain.





Nature of Threats: Defined Vs Invisible Threats





Eastern and Northern Borders: These areas have clearly identifiable adversaries, making the threat landscape more visible and predictable. Military strategies can be developed based on known entities and their activities.





Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The threats here are less tangible, described as "invisible enemies." This term refers to a variety of sub-conventional threats that do not conform to traditional military engagements. The region is susceptible to various actors whose intentions and capabilities are not easily discernible.





The Andaman and Nicobar Islands serve as a crucial strategic outpost for India, especially given their location in a busy maritime corridor where numerous international vessels transit daily. Approximately 30% of India's exclusive economic zone lies within this region, emphasizing its importance for national security.





Security Measures





To address these invisible threats, CINCAN has emphasized the need for comprehensive capability development. Key strategies include:





Implementing space-based surveillance systems alongside aerial and naval patrolling to monitor activities effectively. Coordinating intelligence efforts from multiple agencies to gain insights into potential threats. Investing in military infrastructure and support facilities to bolster operational readiness.





Balakrishnan's comments marks the complexity of maritime security in a region where traditional military paradigms may not apply, necessitating innovative approaches to ensure safety and security against a backdrop of ambiguous threats.







