



EndureAir has successfully delivered the Sabal 20 logistics drone to the Indian Army, marking a significant advancement in the Army's logistics capabilities. This delivery is part of India's broader initiative to modernize its defence technology and improve operational efficiency.





The Sabal 20 is an electric unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for aerial logistics, capable of carrying payloads of up to 20 kilograms, which is about 50% of its own weight. Its design features variable pitch technology and a tandem rotor configuration, similar to that of the Chinook helicopter, providing exceptional load-carrying capacity and stability.





Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) allows operation in confined spaces.

Low Noise Design: Minimizes sound during operation, enhancing stealth for sensitive missions.

High-Altitude Performance: Engineered for rugged terrains and high-altitude operations.

Autonomous Flight Capabilities: Simplifies complex tasks and ensures reliable performance beyond the operator's line of sight.





The introduction of the Sabal 20 underscores the Indian Army's commitment to modernizing its logistics capabilities. It supports critical missions such as long-range deliveries and precision logistics, particularly in areas where traditional transport methods are impractical. This initiative aligns with India's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives, promoting self-reliance in defence technology.





EndureAir aims to continue developing indigenous UAV solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Indian military while fostering innovation within the defence sector.





