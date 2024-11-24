



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the addition of 29 Chinese firms to the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List, bringing the total number of entities on this list to 107. This decision, effective November 25, 2024, aims to restrict goods produced by these companies from entering the United States due to their involvement in forced labour practices associated with the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China's Xinjiang region.





The UFLPA was enacted to combat forced labour and ensure that U.S. supply chains are free from products made with such practices. It establishes a rebuttable presumption that goods produced in whole or part by listed entities are prohibited from importation into the U.S..





The newly added companies are involved in various sectors, including agriculture, aluminium production, and polysilicon materials. They have been implicated in sourcing materials from Xinjiang or collaborating with local authorities to recruit workers under conditions of forced labour.





U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai emphasized that this action reflects the Biden Administration's commitment to preventing the importation of goods made through forced labour and ensuring fair labour practices in global supply chains. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas reiterated that forced labour is a violation of basic human rights and highlighted the importance of holding accountable those who exploit workers.





This expansion of the UFLPA Entity List underscores ongoing efforts by the U.S. government to address human rights abuses linked to forced labour in Xinjiang, which has been described as part of a broader campaign against ethnic and religious minorities in the region.







