



On November 26, 2024, the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, paid tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. This event marked the 16th anniversary of the tragic attacks that resulted in the deaths of 166 people, including security personnel and foreign nationals, and left over 300 injured.





Ambassador Garcetti's visit was part of a broader commemoration where various Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also paid homage to the victims. President Murmu emphasized India's commitment to combating terrorism, calling the attacks a "cowardly act" and honoring the sacrifices made by security forces during those harrowing days.





The coordinated attacks, carried out by ten militants from the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, targeted multiple high-profile locations in Mumbai, including hotels and railway stations. The anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience against terrorism and the ongoing efforts to enhance security measures in India.







