



Recent reports indicate a concerning rise in violence against minority communities in Bangladesh, particularly affecting the Hindu population. Data from the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council (BHBCOP) reveals that there have been 2,010 incidents of attacks on Hindus, which have impacted approximately 1,705 families. These incidents include serious offenses such as murder, physical assaults, sexual violence, and vandalism of religious sites.





The reported timeframe for these incidents spans from August 5 to August 20, 2024, highlighting a spike in violence coinciding with political upheaval following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Despite the alarming statistics, the Bangladeshi government has not released any official figures regarding these attacks, leading to scepticism among some political analysts about the accuracy of the BHBCOP's data.





The Hindu community in Bangladesh has historically faced marginalization, with their population decreasing from about 22% during the 1971 Liberation War to approximately 8% today. This decline is attributed to ongoing socio-political challenges and sporadic violence. Community leaders are now advocating for political representation and have discussed forming a new political party to address their concerns more effectively.





As the situation unfolds, there are calls for increased protection measures for minority communities and discussions on potential legislative changes to ensure their safety and rights within the political framework of Bangladesh.







