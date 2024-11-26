



A Bangladeshi court has denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent Hindu leader, leading to widespread protests from the Hindu community. The court's decision came on November 26, 2024, after Das was arrested on sedition charges related to allegations of disrespecting the national flag during a Hindu rally on October 25 in Chattogram. This case was initiated by a complaint from a member of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).





Das was apprehended by police at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while traveling to Chattogram. During the court hearing, Chattogram’s Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam rejected his bail petition, stating that he must be held under judicial custody for 24 hours as per legal requirements since he was arrested outside the port city. Following the ruling, Das was taken to jail, where authorities were instructed to allow him to perform his religious practices according to prison regulations.





The court's decision sparked immediate protests in Dhaka and Chattogram, with hundreds of supporters blocking roads and chanting slogans demanding Das's release. Demonstrations also spread to other districts, including Cumilla and Khulna, highlighting the unrest within the Hindu community in response to his arrest. Many protesters were reported to have clashed with police, resulting in injuries among demonstrators.





The situation has drawn significant attention from both local and international observers. The Indian government expressed deep concern over Das's arrest and the broader implications for minority rights in Bangladesh. In a statement, India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the treatment of minorities and called for their protection, emphasizing that while peaceful protests are met with arrests, those responsible for violence against minorities remain unpunished.





Das is also known for his affiliation with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which has distanced itself from him following his arrest. The organization has urged the Indian government to intervene on his behalf.





This incident underscores ongoing tensions regarding minority rights in Bangladesh, particularly for Hindus who make up about 8% of the population and have faced increased violence and discrimination in recent years.







