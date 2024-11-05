



This initiative aligns with Axiom's broader strategy to enhance its capabilities and expand its international partnerships. The company recently signed a significant agreement with ISRO to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.





This mission will not only include the Indian astronaut but also crew members from Poland and Hungary, emphasizing Axiom's commitment to fostering global collaboration in space exploration.





The potential use of Indian rockets represents a strategic move for Axiom Space, as it seeks to leverage India's growing capabilities in space technology and launch services. By incorporating Indian launch vehicles, Axiom aims to diversify its operational options and enhance the efficiency of its missions to low-Earth orbit.



