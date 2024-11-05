



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed serious concern regarding recent violent incidents involving Hindu temples in Canada, particularly an attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. This attack, attributed to pro-Khalistani protesters, has sparked significant unrest and protests within the Canadian Hindu community.





On November 3, 2024, during a consular event at the Hindu Sabha Temple, clashes erupted between pro-Khalistani demonstrators and attendees. The protesters, carrying Khalistani flags, were reported to have engaged in violent confrontations, leading to injuries among participants and prompting police intervention. Following the incident, three individuals were arrested by Peel Regional Police for their involvement in the violence.





Jaishankar characterized the attack as "deeply concerning" and emphasized India's expectation that Canada would ensure the safety of its citizens and prosecute those responsible for violence. He noted that such incidents reflect a troubling trend of extremism that threatens communal harmony. Additionally, he highlighted that the Indian government is closely monitoring these developments and has condemned the actions of extremists.





In response to the attacks, over a thousand members of the Canadian Hindu community organized a protest outside the temple to demand accountability and safety measures from Canadian authorities. The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) spearheaded this rally, calling for an end to what they termed "Hinduphobia" and urging politicians to reconsider their support for Khalistani movements. Prominent political figures in Canada, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also condemned the violence, affirming that all Canadians should be able to practice their faith freely and safely.





The incident has raised alarms about the growing influence of extremist groups in Canada and their potential impact on social cohesion. Jaishankar's comments reflect India's broader concerns regarding the safety of its diaspora and the implications for diplomatic relations between India and Canada, which have been strained over allegations of support for separatist movements within Canada.







