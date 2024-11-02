



Israel has intensified its military campaign against Hamas with a targeted airstrike that resulted in the death of senior Hamas leader Izz al-Din Kassab.





The Israeli military announced on November 1, 2024, that Kassab was killed in an airstrike in Khan Younis, Gaza, and described him as one of the last high-ranking officials of Hamas responsible for coordinating activities with other militant groups in the region. Alongside him, another Hamas official, Ayman Ayesh, was also reported killed in the attack.





The airstrike comes shortly after Israel's previous elimination of Yahya Sinwar, a key figure within Hamas, marking a significant escalation in Israel's efforts to dismantle the organization's leadership. Following Kassab's death, Hamas expressed its sorrow but has not confirmed the details surrounding his demise.





This operation reflects Israel's ongoing strategy to exert pressure on Hamas by targeting its leadership amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.







