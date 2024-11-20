INS Vikrant arrival at Vizag port





The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has set new benchmarks in 2024–25, showcasing its capability to handle large and complex vessels.





Notable events include the arrival of the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on 21 February and the luxury cruise ship The World on 28 April at the Visakhapatnam International Cruise Terminal. The port also achieved its first night-time berthing of M.V. Star Aspiration in the inner harbour on 29 April.





VPA made history on 25 July by berthing MV Huahine, the largest cape-size vessel, with a record draft of 18.48 m, carrying 199,900 MT of manganese ore.





November saw the berthing of MV Tonda at EQ-10 and MSC Topaz, the largest container vessel at Visakhapatnam Container Terminal. Infrastructure upgrades, including draft enhancements up to 14.5 m, have bolstered the port’s efficiency, cementing its position as a leading maritime hub.







