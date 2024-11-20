



The Kremlin has announced that the special hotline established between Russia and the United States after the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis is currently not in use. This revelation comes amid escalating nuclear threats and rising tensions between Russia and the West, described as the highest in decades. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, confirmed that while there is a secure communication line available for the two presidents, it has not been utilized recently.





Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally approved revisions to the country's nuclear doctrine, which now allows for a nuclear response to significant conventional attacks, including those from non-nuclear countries supported by nuclear powers. This change was made official on November 19, 2024, and comes amid rising tensions following the U.S. decision to allow Ukraine to strike inside Russia with long-range missiles.





The revised doctrine lowers the threshold for nuclear weapons use, indicating that any attack on Russia or its allies by a non-nuclear nation backed by a nuclear state will be viewed as a collective assault. This shift reflects a significant change in Russia's military posture and could lead to escalated tensions with NATO countries if they are perceived as directly involved in hostilities against Russia.





The Kremlin's decision is a direct response to U.S. President Joe Biden's recent policy allowing Ukraine to utilise American-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes within Russian territory. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that this policy alteration fundamentally changes the nature of the conflict and increases the risk of nuclear escalation.





Dmitry Medvedev, former president and deputy chair of Russia’s security council, warned that NATO missile strikes could trigger a nuclear response from Russia, framing such an event as a potential pathway to World War-III. He underscored that any military action against Russia would be interpreted as an act of war by NATO.





These developments occur on the 1,000th day of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, marking a critical juncture in international relations and military strategy. The Kremlin's stance reflects a broader strategy of deterrence amidst escalating military support for Ukraine from Western nations.







