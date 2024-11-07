



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed serious concerns regarding the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, particularly in Chittagong, following violent clashes that erupted after a provocative social media post. The unrest began on November 5 when Osman Ali, a member of the radical Islamic group Jamaat-e-Islami, made derogatory remarks about the Hindu religion and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Facebook. This incited protests from local Hindus, leading to violent confrontations with security forces, including the police and army, who were deployed to restore order.





The MEA has urged the Bangladeshi government to take "strong measures" to protect the Hindu community, which constitutes about 8% of the country's population. The spokesperson highlighted incidents of violence where Hindu properties were looted and homes set ablaze during the clashes. Reports indicate that authorities have filed cases against 582 individuals and arrested 49 people in connection with the violence.





Eyewitness accounts describe a brutal crackdown by security forces on Hindu residents, with allegations of indiscriminate attacks despite provocations from both sides. Exiled author Taslima Nasreen shared videos showing chaotic scenes where security personnel clashed with civilians, further escalating fears among the Hindu community about their safety in Bangladesh. The interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has condemned these attacks and pledged cooperation with community leaders to ensure safety.





This incident is part of a broader pattern of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, raising alarms about increasing religious intolerance and the precarious situation for Hindus following political upheaval in the country.







