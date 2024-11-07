



A delegation from the Indian Navy, led by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, participated in EURONAVAL 2024, held in Paris from November 4 to 7. This event is recognized as one of the world's premier naval defence exhibitions, focusing on innovations and strategic partnerships within the naval sector.









The visit aimed to strengthen Indo-French strategic relations and involved high-level discussions about defence cooperation between India and France. The delegation's presence underscored India's commitment to enhancing its naval capabilities and fostering international collaboration in maritime security.





EURONAVAL 2024 featured various exhibits and networking opportunities for military officials and industry leaders, providing a platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and discussing future naval strategies. The Indian Navy's participation highlights its proactive approach in engaging with global defence partners and adapting to evolving maritime challenges.







