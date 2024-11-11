



China's display of advanced military technology at the Zhuhai Air Show 2024 is raising significant concerns for India, primarily due to the introduction of several new weapons systems that could alter the balance of power in the region.





J-35A Stealth Fighter Jet





China has unveiled its new J-35A stealth fighter jet, marking a significant advancement in its military capabilities. This aircraft is set to be showcased at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, which runs from November 12 to 17, 2024.





Its advanced stealth capabilities and threat detection systems enhance China's aerial prowess, posing a direct challenge to India's air force. As India faces a reduction in its fighter jet squadrons—currently operating only 31 out of the required 42—this new Chinese aircraft could shift the regional air combat dynamics significantly.





The J-35A is designed to enhance China's aerial combat capabilities, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, where it aims to compete with U.S. stealth technology.





The J-35A has been under development for over a decade and is seen as a successor to the earlier J-31 model. It is primarily intended for both the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and the Navy, with potential carrier-based versions being part of its future deployment strategy.





The J-35A exhibits striking similarities to the U.S. F-35 fighter jet, leading to allegations of design copying. However, it features distinct characteristics such as being a twin-engine aircraft, unlike the F-35's single-engine design. Analysts note that while the J-35A may resemble the F-35 superficially, differences in avionics and performance capabilities remain significant.





The aircraft is described as a multirole stealth fighter, capable of conducting both air-to-air combat and air-to-ground missions. Its advanced stealth technology enables it to evade radar detection, enhancing its operational effectiveness.





HQ-19 Surface-To-Air Missile System





The HQ-19 Surface-to-Air Missile System, also known as Hongqi-19, represents a significant advancement in China's missile defence capabilities, designed to counter ballistic missile threats. It will be publicly unveiled for the first time at the 2024 Zhuhai Air Show, scheduled from November 12 to 17, 2024. This system is positioned as a competitor to the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system, featuring advanced interception technologies aimed at engaging both medium and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.





Although it will debut publicly at the airshow, the HQ-19 is already operational within the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). It has been under development since the late 1990s as part of China's efforts to enhance its defense capabilities.





The HQ-19 is mounted on an 8x8 wheeled chassis and can carry six interceptor missiles. It utilizes a cold-launch mechanism that allows for steep-angle launches, optimizing its ability to intercept incoming threats effectively.





The missile system boasts an impressive range of up to 3,000 kilometers, enabling it to engage targets beyond Chinese borders, including potential threats from regional adversaries like India. Its advanced radar technology can detect targets at ranges of approximately 4,000 kilometers.





The HQ-19 employs a two-stage solid rocket engine and features a kinetic kill warhead, which relies on direct impact rather than explosive warheads for interception. This technology enhances its precision and effectiveness against high-speed targets.





The system is designed to intercept a variety of ballistic missiles, including hypersonic glide vehicles, and is distinguished from other Chinese missile systems like the HQ-9 and HQ-22, which primarily focus on anti-aircraft roles.





J-15T Deck Based Fighter





The J-15T represents a significant advancement in China's naval aviation capabilities, marking a pivotal evolution in the People's Liberation Army Navy's (PLAN) operational effectiveness. This new variant of the J-15 fighter jet is specifically designed for use on China's latest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, which is equipped with an electromagnetic catapult launch system. This technology allows the J-15T to perform catapult-assisted takeoffs, enhancing its payload capacity and operational range compared to its predecessors that rely solely on ski-jump ramps for launch.





The J-15T is optimized for electromagnetic catapult launches, a first for the PLAN's carrier-based aircraft. This capability allows for more efficient and frequent launches, which is crucial for sustained naval operations





The aircraft features reinforced landing gear and a launch bar designed to withstand the stresses associated with catapult launches. These modifications differentiate it from earlier models like the J-15B, which are limited to ski-jump launches.





The J-15T includes updated avionics, potentially featuring an Active Electronically Scanning Array (AESA) radar, which enhances its targeting and threat detection capabilities. This technological upgrade positions it as a formidable asset within the PLAN's air wing.





The J-15T is expected to support various missions, including Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD) and long-range air-to-air combat. Its design allows it to carry a wider array of weapons and fuel, enhancing its versatility in combat scenarios.





Strategic Implications For India



The introduction of these advanced military systems could alter the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region:

The enhanced stealth and operational capabilities of these drones and aircraft may embolden China in territorial disputes, particularly in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. This could lead to heightened tensions with neighbouring countries and the United States.

As China continues to develop sophisticated military technologies, neighbouring countries may feel compelled to enhance their own defence capabilities. This could trigger an arms race in the region, further complicating diplomatic relations.

The ability of Chinese forces to conduct operations without detection could serve as a deterrent against potential adversaries. However, it may also provoke pre-emptive strategies from India and other nations concerned about their security.



India's Current Military Strategy Under Pressure



The Indian Air Force is facing a decrease in operational squadrons while needing to modernize its fleet rapidly. Future projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) are still years away from deployment, leaving a gap that could be exploited by adversaries.





As China strengthens its military presence and capabilities, India's strategic environment becomes increasingly precarious, necessitating urgent upgrades to its defence infrastructure.





In conclusion, China's new weapons unveiled at the Zhuhai Air Show 2024 pose significant challenges for India by potentially altering the regional balance of power and necessitating a re-evaluation of India's defence strategies in response to these advancements.





Chinese claims are often lofty and dubious, which is purely based on propaganda bluster. Most of their exported weapons have fallen into disuse by the buyer countries because of poor quality, erratic spares supply and overall poor product reliability. Therefore, how effective these weapons are going to be in due course for India remains to be seen.







