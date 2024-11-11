



Internet users across Pakistan are experiencing significant disruptions in VPN services due to a "system glitch." This issue has affected many individuals relying on VPNs for secure internet access, particularly in a country where online privacy is a growing concern. The glitch was reported on November 11, 2024, leading to widespread complaints from users who depend on these services for various purposes, including bypassing censorship and protecting personal data.





The disruption highlights ongoing challenges related to internet connectivity in Pakistan, where technical issues and regulatory measures often impact online access. As of now, there has been no official statement detailing the cause of the glitch or an estimated timeline for resolution. Users are advised to remain patient as service providers work to address the situation.





The VPN disruption in Pakistan lasted approximately 30 minutes to an hour. Reports indicate that the issue was attributed to a "glitch in the system," which temporarily affected users' ability to connect to various VPN services over the weekend, specifically on November 11, 2024. Officials confirmed that access was briefly disrupted during this timeframe, with peak complaints recorded around 6:15 PM and some users reporting issues as late as 7:29 PM.







