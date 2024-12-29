



In 2024, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have reportedly killed approximately 60% of the terrorists identified as Pakistani nationals, according to Army officials. This information comes amidst a broader context of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region, where around 75 terrorists have been eliminated so far this year.





The security landscape has seen a significant focus on cross-border terrorism, with Pakistani-sponsored groups being a primary concern. The local recruitment for these terrorist organizations has diminished, with only four local recruits joining such groups in 2024, highlighting a shift in the dynamics of terrorism in the region. The operations conducted by security forces have been described as effective, with an average of one terrorist neutralized every five days.





The situation reflects a continued effort by Indian security forces to combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly from external sources linked to Pakistan, while also addressing the challenges posed by local insurgents.





