



During the 2025 Operation Sindoor, India demonstrated a significant evolution in its approach to modern warfare, as articulated by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.





General Chauhan emphasised that contemporary conflicts are no longer confined to traditional, linear battlefields but now span multiple domains—land, sea, air, cyber, and space—while also incorporating time as a critical dimension. This transformation requires a fundamental shift in military mindset, with a focus on networked, decentralised, and non-linear operations where deception increasingly outweighs surprise as a tactical advantage.





India’s operational success in Operation Sindoor was underpinned by its reliance on indigenous defence systems and infrastructure. Unlike Pakistan, which reportedly leaned on Chinese military hardware and satellite support, India operated without foreign assistance, leveraging home-grown platforms such as the Akash missile system and its own networking infrastructure for air defence.





Notably, India’s ability to integrate multiple platforms—including foreign radars—into a cohesive defence system underscored the importance of real-time connectivity and interoperability in modern warfare. General Chauhan stressed that having advanced technology is not enough; effective networking and integration are essential to fully harness its potential and maintain battlefield superiority.





The CDS also highlighted the critical role of narrative control and information warfare. During Operation Sindoor, combating disinformation became a significant operational task, with up to 15% of military time dedicated to countering fake narratives. India’s communication strategy was measured and deliberate, designed to prevent the distortion of public perception during high-stakes operations.





This approach included deploying women officers as primary spokespeople during the initial phase, while senior military leadership remained focused on fast-moving operations. General Chauhan called for a formalised vertical within the armed forces specifically tasked with countering disinformation, reflecting the growing importance of narrative warfare in contemporary conflicts.





Structural reforms within the Indian military were also emphasised as crucial for adapting to the complexities of modern warfare. The armed forces are moving toward integrated commands and leaner, more flexible structures, with a joint staff course now training officers from all three services together for a full year.





This shift aims to foster greater jointness and operational synergy, which is vital for multi-domain operations. Additionally, the CDS underscored the need for dedicated organisations focused on drones, electronic warfare, and unmanned aerial platforms, recognising that future conflicts will be increasingly automated and reliant on cutting-edge technology.





On the cyber front, General Chauhan noted that while both sides experienced cyber attacks during Operation Sindoor, India’s operational systems remained secure due to robust air-gapping. Public-facing platforms were occasionally targeted, but these attacks did not impact critical military infrastructure. This resilience in cyber defence further reinforced the importance of self-reliance and indigenous innovation in safeguarding national security.





Looking ahead, General Chauhan linked India’s defence modernisation to broader economic planning and self-reliant innovation, citing programmes like Atmanirbhar Bharat as catalysts for progress. He highlighted the country’s vast pool of STEM graduates and the potential of defence startups to drive technological advancement.





The CDS cautioned against the financial and developmental costs of prolonged military mobilisation, advocating for swift disengagement after operations to avoid unnecessary economic burdens. He concluded by warning that the reduced human cost of war due to automation might increase the temptation to use force, a trend that demands careful consideration in the evolving landscape of international security.





Operation Sindoor marked a turning point for India’s military, showcasing its transition to networked, multi-domain warfare underpinned by indigenous technology, structural reforms, and a sophisticated approach to information and cyber operations. This evolution positions India as a more resilient and self-reliant power, prepared to meet the complex challenges of modern conflict.





Agencies







