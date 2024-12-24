



A high-level committee has been established by the Indian government to address significant operational gaps within the Indian Air Force (IAF). This initiative comes in response to the IAF's acute shortage of fighter aircraft and other critical capabilities, particularly amid rising threats from neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan.





Formation of the Committee





The committee, led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, includes key members such as the Chief of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Samir V Kamat, and the Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh.





Its primary objective is to develop a comprehensive roadmap for enhancing the IAF's capabilities through both indigenous projects and foreign collaborations, particularly focusing on acquiring 114 new fighter aircraft.





Key Challenges





Lagging Modernization: The IAF is struggling to modernize its fleet at a pace that can match regional adversaries, particularly China. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has openly acknowledged that India has fallen behind in technology and production rates for defence equipment, which is critical for maintaining air superiority. Currently, the IAF operates only 31 fighter squadrons, significantly below the sanctioned strength of 42, which hampers its operational readiness and effectiveness.

Dependence on Foreign Technology: The reliance on foreign suppliers for advanced aircraft and technology remains a pressing issue. The indigenous TEJAS program, while promising, is still not fully capable of competing with advanced foreign fighters like China's J-20. The development of critical components such as jet engines remains a bottleneck, with the Kaveri engine project yet to yield a viable solution for indigenous fighter jets.



The IAF currently operates only 30 fighter squadrons, significantly below the authorized strength of 42.5 squadrons required to effectively counter threats from China and Pakistan.





The committee will address delays in critical projects, such as the indigenous TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets, which have been hampered by supply chain issues with engine deliveries from General Electric.





The urgency for this committee stems from an increased military presence by China, which has upgraded its airbases and expanded its fleet of fighters and drones along the border with India.





The IAF's modernization efforts are further complicated by a widening gap in weaponry capabilities compared to its adversaries, necessitating immediate action to enhance both air-to-air and air-to-ground missile systems.





Expected Outcomes





The committee is expected to submit its report by the end of January 2024, detailing a strategic plan for bridging these capability gaps and streamlining the acquisition process for new aircraft.





This initiative reflects a broader commitment to bolster India's air defence capabilities through increased reliance on indigenous manufacturing while also considering necessary foreign collaborations.





This newly formed committee represents a critical step toward addressing longstanding deficiencies in the IAF's operational capacity, aiming for a more robust defence posture in an increasingly challenging regional security environment.





While the Indian Air Force is taking steps towards modernization and self-reliance in defence production, significant challenges remain. The formation of yet another committee underscores a persistent struggle within India's defence establishment to effectively address these systemic issues.





