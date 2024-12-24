



The Centre for Advanced Systems (CAS), DRDO, organised a day-long workshop on hypersonics on Saturday, commemorating the completion of 1,000 hypersonic tests on space vehicles in its hypersonic wind tunnel (HWT). This event, led by Dr. Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu, focused on advancements in testing, simulation, and material innovations in the field of hypersonics.





The workshop underscored the importance of hypersonic technology in enhancing India's defence capabilities. Hypersonic vehicles can travel at speeds greater than five times the speed of sound (Mach 5) and possess manoeuvrability that allows them to evade traditional missile defence systems.





The discussions included the latest methodologies in testing hypersonic systems, which are crucial for ensuring reliability and effectiveness in real-world scenarios. This includes both ground and flight testing protocols that have been refined over years of research and development.





A focus was placed on new materials that can withstand the extreme conditions encountered during hypersonic flight, such as intense heat and pressure. These innovations are essential for developing next-generation hypersonic vehicles that can operate effectively under such conditions.





The successful completion of 1,000 tests positions India as a leader in hypersonic research, joining an elite group of nations with advanced hypersonic capabilities. This achievement is expected to bolster India’s strategic defence posture and contribute to self-reliance in defence technology.





The workshop not only celebrated past achievements but also set the stage for future developments in hypersonic technologies, which are increasingly seen as pivotal for national security.





