



The Indian Army has recently enhanced its security measures along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan by deploying advanced Anti-Drone Systems. This initiative is aimed at thwarting infiltration attempts and countering the increasing use of drones by Pakistani forces to smuggle weapons and conduct attacks.





The Indian Army has installed the Man Portable Counter Drone System (MPCDS) in areas such as the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir. This system is designed to detect, jam, and even neutralize unauthorized drones within a range of up to 5 kilometers. It operates on both battery and mains power, making it versatile for various operational scenarios.





The deployment includes sophisticated surveillance technologies such as thermal imagers, infrared cameras, and smart sensors that can detect movements day and night. These systems are integrated into a centralized monitoring network that alerts personnel to any unusual activities along the border.





The MPCDS not only jams enemy drones but also allows for targeted actions to bring them down. This capability is crucial given the history of drone usage for smuggling drugs, weapons, and explosives across the border.





Alongside anti-drone measures, the Indian Army has implemented a multi-layered security strategy that includes AI-enabled smart fences and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) for comprehensive monitoring of the LoC. These technologies help in predicting infiltration patterns and improving overall situational awareness.





The deployment of these systems comes in response to a rise in drone-related threats from Pakistan, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, where militant activities have been reported to involve drone usage for logistical support. The Indian Army's proactive measures aim to secure the border more effectively against such tactics, which have become increasingly sophisticated over recent years.





This strategic enhancement reflects India's commitment to safeguarding its borders through technological advancements and improved military readiness against potential infiltration attempts from across the LoC.







