The Indian Defence Ministry has characterized the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as "stable but sensitive." This assessment reflects ongoing tensions stemming from the military standoff that began in May 2020, which has yet to fully resolve despite some progress in disengagement efforts.





According to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, while the situation is stable, it is not normal and remains sensitive. He emphasized that until conditions revert to their pre-2020 state—specifically regarding ground occupation and buffer zones—the situation will continue to be precarious. The Army is fully prepared for any potential contingencies.





Recent diplomatic and military negotiations have led to a consensus on troop disengagement at key friction points like Depsang and Demchok. These areas have seen troop relocations completed, and traditional patrolling activities have resumed, marking a return to operational normalcy in some sectors after years of tension.





General Dwivedi noted that trust has significantly eroded between India and China, complicating the situation further. Despite positive diplomatic signals, actual implementation of agreements depends heavily on military commanders on both sides. This discrepancy raises concerns about the potential for misunderstandings or conflicts on the ground.





The Indian military remains on high alert along both the LAC and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, reflecting a broader strategy of maintaining readiness in response to any developments along its borders.





The Indian government expresses cautious optimism regarding ongoing talks with China, emphasizing that any normalization of relations is contingent upon achieving lasting peace along the border. Both sides have engaged in numerous rounds of discussions aimed at resolving outstanding issues, but significant gaps remain in their positions, particularly concerning legacy issues from past conflicts.





There are signs of progress in managing the LAC situation, underlying tensions and trust deficits continue to pose challenges for India-China relations. The Indian military's preparedness underscores the seriousness with which these developments are regarded as both nations navigate this complex geopolitical landscape.







