



Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has recently defended its military's airstrikes in Afghanistan, asserting that these operations were conducted to ensure the security of its citizens. The airstrikes, which took place in Paktika province, were described as intelligence-based actions targeting suspected militants associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the spokesperson for the Foreign Office, emphasized that the operations were necessary due to ongoing threats posed by terrorist elements operating from Afghan territory.





The airstrikes have sparked significant backlash from the Taliban government in Afghanistan, which condemned the attacks as violations of sovereignty and accused Pakistan of causing civilian casualties, including among refugees. Reports indicate that the strikes resulted in at least 46 deaths, with many victims being women and children.





The Afghan Ministry of Defense has warned that such actions could lead to retaliation, highlighting a deteriorating relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan amid rising tensions along their shared border.





Baloch reiterated Pakistan's commitment to protecting its citizens, stating that any military operations are conducted with careful consideration of civilian safety and are based on credible intelligence. The situation reflects broader regional security challenges, as Pakistan grapples with an increase in militant attacks since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.





ANI







