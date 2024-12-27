



India is on the verge of finalizing a significant defence deal with Vietnam, estimated at around $700 million, for the procurement of the BrahMos missile system. This agreement marks a pivotal moment in the defence cooperation between the two nations and is expected to be signed within the next few months, pending the completion of procedural and technical details.





The BrahMos missile deal is valued at approximately $700 million and is anticipated to include orders for both the Vietnamese Army and Navy. The BrahMos missile system is renowned for its precision strike capabilities, supersonic speed, and versatility across various platforms—land, sea, and air.





Vietnam's Ministry of Defence has already reviewed initial techno-commercial details provided by BrahMos Aerospace. They are now awaiting a draft agreement that will outline critical aspects such as total costs, delivery schedules, and payment terms.





This deal not only enhances Vietnam's military capabilities but also strengthens India's position as a key defence supplier in Southeast Asia. It aligns with India's broader strategy to expand its defence exports and support regional partners in countering threats, particularly from China.





The defence ties between India and Vietnam have been growing steadily, with previous agreements including a $375 million contract for BrahMos missiles with the Philippines. Vietnam's interest in acquiring advanced military technology from India reflects its need to modernize its armed forces amid increasing regional tensions.





The deal comes against a backdrop of heightened security concerns in the region, particularly regarding China's assertive actions in the South China Sea. By bolstering its defence capabilities through partnerships with countries like India, Vietnam aims to enhance its strategic posture in this contested area.





Beyond this deal, there are prospects for further collaboration between India and Vietnam in areas such as co-development of advanced military systems and localized production, which would significantly enhance Vietnam’s defence manufacturing capabilities.





The impending $700 million BrahMos missile deal underscores a significant advancement in India-Vietnam defence relations, driven by mutual interests in enhancing military capabilities and addressing regional security challenges.





Agencies







