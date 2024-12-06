

UK lawmakers have expressed serious concerns regarding the escalating violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, particularly following the political turmoil that began with the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. During a recent debate in the House of Commons, Conservative MP Bob Blackman characterized the situation as an "attempt at ethnic cleansing" of Hindus, highlighting reports of violence including arson, vandalism of homes and businesses, and arrests of religious leaders.





Since Hasina's removal, there has been a significant increase in attacks on Hindus, with over 200 incidents reported. The unrest intensified after the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges, which raised alarms about religious freedom in Bangladesh.





Catherine West, the UK Foreign Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific, assured Parliament that the UK government is actively monitoring the situation and has engaged with Bangladesh's interim government to advocate for the protection of religious minorities. She emphasized that discussions had taken place during her visit to Bangladesh in November.





MPs from various parties voiced their alarm. Priti Patel described the violence as "deeply concerning," while Labour MP Barry Gardiner noted that many communities in the UK are worried about their relatives in Bangladesh amid rising tensions.





The UK government has also issued a travel advisory warning its citizens against visiting Bangladesh due to the heightened risks associated with ongoing violence and potential terrorist attacks targeting religious sites. As the situation develops, UK lawmakers continue to push for stronger actions to protect vulnerable communities in Bangladesh.







