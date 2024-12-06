



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Doha, Qatar, on December 6-7, 2024, to participate in the Doha Forum. This event is significant for discussing various global issues and fostering international cooperation. During his visit, Jaishankar is expected to engage in dialogues that will enhance India-Qatar relations, building on previous discussions held with Qatari leaders, including Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.





The Doha Forum serves as a platform for leaders and experts to address pressing global challenges and explore collaborative solutions. Jaishankar's participation underscores India's commitment to strengthening its ties with Qatar, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchange.







