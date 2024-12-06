



India has heightened its surveillance along the Bangladesh border following reports of the deployment of Turkish-made Bayraktar-TB2 drones specifically in proximity to West Bengal. This decision comes amid intelligence indicating a rise in terrorist activities in the border regions, particularly after the political upheaval following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government.





Bangladesh has reportedly stationed Bayraktar-TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operated by its 67th Army for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. These drones were acquired earlier this year, with six out of twelve now operational.





In light of this deployment, India has ramped up its border surveillance and is on high alert. The Indian armed forces are considering deploying their own advanced drone systems, such as the Heron TP, to counter potential threats from the newly positioned UAVs.





Intelligence reports indicate a resurgence of extremist activities along the border, particularly following the political instability in Bangladesh after the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This instability is believed to have allowed anti-India elements and terrorist groups to regain a foothold in regions near the Indian border.





While Bangladesh claims the drone deployment is for defensive purposes, its strategic significance cannot be overlooked by India. The presence of advanced UAVs in such a sensitive area raises concerns about potential surveillance and strike capabilities that could be used against India.





The situation remains fluid as both nations closely monitor developments along their shared border. India's military officials have stated their commitment to ensuring national security and are prepared to take necessary countermeasures in response to any emerging threats from the drone deployments.







