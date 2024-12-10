



India's Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) chief, Lt. Gen. DS Rana, is set to visit Greece from December 10-11, 2024, to enhance defence cooperation between the two nations. This visit follows a previous meeting between the naval chiefs of India and Greece in September, indicating a strengthening strategic partnership.





During his visit, Lt. Gen. Rana will engage with senior military officials, including Vice Admiral Christos Sasiakos, the Deputy Chief of Defence of Greece, and key directors at the Hellenic National Defence General Staff. The discussions will focus on defense intelligence cooperation and addressing shared security challenges faced by both countries.





Additionally, he will participate in a think tank interaction organized by the Institute of International Relations, which aims to facilitate dialogue on critical defense and strategic issues with experts in the field. Lt. Gen. Rana will also meet with India’s ambassador to Greece, Mr. Rudrendra Tandon, to discuss ways to bolster bilateral defence relations further.







