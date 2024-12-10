



The Indian Navy has officially commissioned the INS Tushil, a guided missile frigate, at a ceremony held in Kaliningrad, Russia, on December 9, 2024. This event was attended by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and high-ranking naval officials from both India and Russia, marking a significant milestone in the long-standing defence partnership between the two nations.





Key Features of INS Tushil Stealth Frigate





Type: Upgraded Krivak-III class frigate under Project 1135.6 Meaning: The name "Tushil" translates to "protector shield" in Sanskrit Displacement: 3,900 tons Length: 125 meters Speed: Over 30 knots during trials





Indigenous Content: Approximately 26% of the ship's construction incorporates Indian technology and components, reflecting India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The INS Tushil enhances the Indian Navy's operational capabilities in the Indian Ocean, particularly amid increasing maritime activities by China's PLA Navy.





The frigate exemplifies successful collaboration between Russian and Indian industries, showcasing advancements in naval technology and construction practices. It is part of a broader initiative to bolster India's defence capabilities through joint ventures with foreign partners.





The commissioning underscores India's commitment to strengthening its maritime presence and capabilities in response to regional security challenges posed by neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan.





The construction of INS Tushil was closely monitored by an Indian team stationed in Kaliningrad, ensuring adherence to quality standards throughout the building process. The ship underwent extensive trials starting in January 2024, which included factory sea trials and weapon firings, confirming its readiness for operational deployment upon arrival in India.





INS Tushil is the first of two additional follow-on ships being constructed under a contract signed in 2016. The second vessel is expected to be delivered to the Indian Navy by 2025. As India continues to enhance its naval capabilities, INS Tushil will play a crucial role within the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy, contributing to its strategic objectives and maritime security initiatives.







