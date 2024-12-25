



The Ministry of Defence of India has launched the 'Rashtraparv' website and mobile app on December 25, 2024, coinciding with Good Governance Day and the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This initiative aims to provide citizens with easy access to information regarding national festivals and events.





Accessibility: The website can be accessed at [rashtraparv.mod.gov.in](https://rashtraparv.mod.gov.in), while the mobile app is available for download from the Government App Store (M-Seva).





Purpose: The platform is designed to enhance public engagement by offering comprehensive details about various national celebrations and festivals.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized the importance of this digital tool in fostering awareness and participation among citizens in national events.







