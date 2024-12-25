



On December 25, 2024, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extended heartfelt Hanukkah greetings to Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar and the global community celebrating the festival. In his message, Jaishankar expressed wishes for "hope, health, and happiness" and concluded with the traditional Hebrew greeting "Chag Sameach," which translates to "Happy Festival" in English.





He shared this sentiment through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Warmest #Hanukkah greetings to FM @gidonsaar, friends in Israel, and those celebrating it around the world. May the wonderful occasion bring hope, health, and happiness in everyone's lives. Chag Sameach!".





This year's Hanukkah coincides with Christmas for the first time since 2005, marking a significant overlap between the two festivals. The celebration of Hanukkah, known as the "festival of lights," will continue until January 2, 2025.





ANI







