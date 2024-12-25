



Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary has emphasized the use of technology to enhance security along the unfenced areas of the India-Bangladesh border, particularly in West Bengal. During a recent announcement, he highlighted that CCTV cameras, floodlights, and continuous patrolling are being deployed to prevent infiltration in these regions, which are challenging due to their riverine geography.





Chawdhary explained that the unfenced zones result from the complex landscape, including rivers that hinder traditional fencing methods. To address these vulnerabilities, the BSF is implementing technological solutions such as surveillance equipment and obstacles. He assured that while efforts to build fences in these areas are underway, the current measures aim to effectively monitor and secure the border against unauthorized crossings.





The DG also noted that collaboration with the Border Guard Bangladesh is crucial for maintaining border security and preventing infiltration. The BSF's approach includes not only physical barriers but also leveraging advanced technologies to enhance surveillance capabilities, thus ensuring a robust defence against potential threats.





PTI











