President-elect Donald Trump recently expressed his stance on the ongoing conflict in Syria, asserting that the United States should refrain from military involvement. In a social media post, he stated, "THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT", and emphasized that the U.S. should have "nothing to do with" the situation in Syria, which he described as a "mess" and not a friend of the United States.





Trump's comments came amid a significant offensive by Syrian rebel forces against President Bashar al-Assad's government, which has been struggling to maintain control as opposition fighters advance towards Damascus. He noted that Russia, a key ally of Assad, is currently preoccupied with its war in Ukraine, making it unable to effectively support Assad against the rebels. Trump suggested that if Russia were to be forced out of Syria, it could potentially be beneficial for them, as their involvement has not yielded significant advantages.





In his critique of previous U.S. policies towards Syria, Trump pointed to former President Obama's failure to uphold commitments regarding military action against Assad, specifically referencing the "red line" concerning chemical weapons use. He argued that the current situation presents an opportunity for change in Syria's leadership, which he believes could lead to a more favorable outcome for both Syria and Russia.





Trump's remarks reflect a broader "America First" approach to foreign policy, prioritizing U.S. interests and advocating for non-intervention in foreign conflicts.







