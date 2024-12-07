



Private companies are showing significant interest in India's indigenous project to develop nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs), a move that aligns with the country's broader defence strategy and self-reliance initiatives. The Indian Navy's program aims to construct six SSNs, with the first two submarines expected to be operational by 2036 and 2038, respectively.





The Indian government has officially approved the construction of these submarines, which will be built at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam. The project is estimated to cost around ₹45,000 crore (approximately $5.4 billion) and is part of a larger initiative to enhance India's naval capabilities in response to growing regional threats, particularly from China.





Major private firms like Larsen & Toubro are expected to play a crucial role in the construction of these submarines. This involvement is part of India's "Make in India" initiative, aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign military technology.





The SSNs will feature advanced technologies, including a powerful 190 MW pressurized light-water reactor and a hull designed for deeper dives than previous classes of submarines. They will also be faster and quieter than conventional diesel-powered submarines, enhancing their operational effectiveness.





The development of SSNs is seen as vital for maintaining India's maritime security and counterbalancing China's expanding naval presence in the Indian Ocean region. The Indian Navy has emphasized that these submarines will significantly improve its ability to project power and safeguard national interests against potential threats from both China and Pakistan.





The Indian Navy plans to operate a total of six SSNs as part of its strategic arsenal, with the first two expected to be completed within the next decade. This initiative not only aims to bolster India's defence capabilities but also seeks to invigorate the domestic defence industry by creating opportunities for private sector participation and innovation in military technology.







