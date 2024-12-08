

The Sri Lankan Navy has recently apprehended eight Indian fishermen and seized two boats off the coast of Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. This incident is part of a broader pattern of arrests involving Indian fishermen crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) into Sri Lankan waters.





The apprehension occurred early in December 2024, near the fishing areas close to Ramanathapuram. Eight fishermen from the region were arrested while fishing in waters claimed by Sri Lanka. They were reportedly surrounded by Sri Lankan Navy patrol boats during their activities. Two boats belonging to the fishermen were also captured during this operation, and the fishermen were taken to Mannar for further legal proceedings.





This incident is not isolated; it reflects ongoing tensions between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy. In 2024 alone, there have been numerous similar arrests: The Sri Lankan Navy has detained approximately 485 Indian fishermen throughout the year for violating maritime boundaries. Fishermen associations in Tamil Nadu have condemned these actions and are calling for government intervention to secure the release of detained fishermen. Protests have included road blockades and appeals to Indian authorities for diplomatic resolution.





The continuous arrests have significant implications for the livelihoods of fishermen in Tamil Nadu, leading to heightened tensions between India and Sri Lanka regarding fishing rights and maritime boundaries. The situation underscores the need for diplomatic efforts to address the grievances of affected communities on both sides of the border.







