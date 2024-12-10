



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has concluded his official tour to Qatar and Bahrain, which took place from December 6 to December 9, 2024. This trip aimed to strengthen India’s bilateral relations with these key nations in West Asia.





In Qatar, Jaishankar participated in the Doha Forum on December 7, where he engaged in discussions centred on innovation and regional cooperation. His visit included meetings with Qatari leadership, focusing on enhancing diplomatic and economic ties between India and Qatar.





Following his time in Qatar, Jaishankar traveled to Bahrain, where he co-chaired the fourth India-Bahrain High Joint Commission with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. This meeting reviewed the comprehensive scope of bilateral relations and explored new avenues for cooperation. Additionally, he attended the 20th IISS Manama Dialogue on December 8, which addressed Middle Eastern leadership in fostering regional prosperity and security.





Jaishankar's tour underscores India's commitment to deepening its engagement with Gulf nations, reflecting strategic interests in economic, political, and security cooperation within the region.







