



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recently met with German Members of Parliament to underscore the significance of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. This engagement comes in the context of ongoing diplomatic efforts to deepen bilateral ties across various sectors.





Misri emphasised that the partnership is crucial for both nations, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, defence, and sustainable development. Germany is recognized as India's largest trading partner in Europe, and both countries are keen to enhance their collaboration further.





The discussions were part of a broader framework of India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations, which aim to review and enhance bilateral relations. Misri co-chaired these consultations, focusing on emerging technologies, renewable energy, and security cooperation.





The meeting followed a series of high-level interactions, including a recent visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to India. During this visit, significant agreements were signed, including a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty and an agreement on the exchange of classified information, highlighting the growing defence cooperation between the two nations.





Both sides expressed optimism about upcoming events such as the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Businesses, which aims to strengthen economic ties and strategic partnerships not just bilaterally but also within the broader Indo-Pacific region.





The meeting between Foreign Secretary Misri and German MPs reflects a concerted effort to reinforce the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. With a focus on mutual interests and contemporary global challenges, both nations are poised to enhance their collaboration across multiple sectors in the coming years.