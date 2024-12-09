



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar participated in the 20th IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, where he engaged in discussions on various pressing global issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and maritime security. His visit, part of a broader trip to Qatar and Bahrain from December 6-9, 2024, included meetings with several international leaders to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance regional cooperation.





Jaishankar met with Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, expressing anticipation for a productive session of the India-Bahrain High Joint Commission. This meeting aimed to review and enhance the multifaceted relationship between India and Bahrain.





During his engagements, Jaishankar held a "useful meeting" with Estonia's Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, where they discussed the ongoing developments in Ukraine. Tsahkna noted that Estonia and India's bilateral relations are currently stronger than ever.





Jaishankar also had an insightful exchange with Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis, the Commander of Operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, focusing on regional maritime security issues. This discussion is particularly relevant given the strategic importance of maritime routes in the Gulf and Indian Ocean regions.





The Manama Dialogue's overarching theme this year was "Middle East leadership in shaping regional prosperity and security," reflecting the critical role that regional cooperation plays in addressing global challenges.





Jaishankar's visit underscores India's commitment to enhancing its diplomatic presence and cooperation in the Gulf region, addressing both bilateral relations and broader geopolitical issues.







