



A 20-year-old Indian student, Harshandeep Singh, was shot dead in an apartment in Canada's Edmonton on Friday, police said.





The Indian Consulate in Vancouver has expressed its deep sadness over the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Harshandeep Singh, an Indian national, in Edmonton, Canada. Singh was shot dead on December 6, 2024, while working as a security guard. The incident occurred around 12:30 AM in an apartment building on 107 Avenue, where he was found unresponsive in a stairwell after reports of gunfire were received by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).





The victim was Harshandeep Singh, a student and security guard. CCTV footage reportedly shows Singh being pushed down the stairs by one assailant while another shot him from behind .





Two suspects, Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both aged 30, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. A weapon was recovered during their arrest.





The Indian Consulate has assured that it will maintain close contact with local authorities and provide necessary assistance to Singh's family during this tragic time. They emphasized their commitment to supporting the bereaved family and addressing any concerns related to public safety following this incident.





This shooting marks the second violent incident involving Indian nationals in Canada within a week, following the stabbing death of another Indian student in Ontario.







