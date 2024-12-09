



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasised the urgent need to "stop deaths" in the ongoing Gaza conflict, reiterating India's unwavering support for Palestine. In a parliamentary session, he highlighted India's commitment to a two-state solution, advocating for a sovereign and independent Palestinian state to coexist peacefully alongside Israel. This stance aligns with India's long-standing foreign policy regarding the Israel-Palestine issue, which has been consistent over the years.





Jaishankar's remarks came in response to queries about India's voting record on United Nations resolutions concerning Gaza. He noted that since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, 2023, India has voted in favor of ten out of thirteen resolutions related to Palestine, abstaining from three due to concerns over their balance and implications. He stressed that while India condemns terrorism and acknowledges the right of countries to defend themselves, it is crucial for all parties involved to adhere to humanitarian laws and minimize civilian casualties.





India has also been active in providing humanitarian assistance to Palestine, delivering approximately 70 metric tonnes of aid, including medical supplies, and contributing $5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in 2024. Jaishankar's statements reflect a broader call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to violence in the region, emphasizing that humanitarian aid must be scaled up urgently to alleviate the dire situation faced by civilians in Gaza.







