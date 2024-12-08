



EAM Jaishankar expressed his delight regarding the recent visit of an Indian delegation to Vatican City, which occurred on December 7, 2024. The delegation, led by Union Minister George Kurian, attended the significant ceremony where Archbishop George Koovakad was elevated to Cardinal by Pope Francis. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of this occasion in a post on X, stating, “Delighted that the Indian delegation led by Minister George Kurian could visit the Vatican on this auspicious occasion”.





The visit was not only a moment of pride for the Indian community but also underscored India's commitment to interfaith dialogue and respect for diversity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office released a statement emphasizing that the ordination of Cardinal Koovakad is a source of immense pride for India . Prior to the ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica, the delegation had a meeting with Pope Francis, further solidifying the relationship between India and the Vatican.





Union Minister George Kurian remarked on the significance of the event, linking it to Modi’s vision for equal rights among all religions in India. He stated that this vision has made India a safe haven for minorities and reflected Modi's affection for Kerala and its Christian community . The visit illustrates India's proactive approach in celebrating its citizens' achievements on an international stage, as noted by former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.







