



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that the elevation of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis is "a matter of immense pride for India." This significant event took place during a ceremony at the Vatican City on December 7, 2024, where Koovakad was among 21 priests from around the world elevated to cardinal.





To honour this occasion, the Indian government dispatched a high-level delegation led by Union Minister George Kurian. The delegation included notable figures such as former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, and BJP leaders Anil Antony and Tom Vadakkan. The delegation's presence at this historic event underscores India's recognition of its Christian community and its global connections.





The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) highlighted that this elevation not only marks a proud moment for Koovakad and his community but also enhances India's representation in the Vatican, bringing the total number of Indian cardinals to six. The event was celebrated by political leaders and church officials alike, with many expressing joy over this recognition for the Christian community in India, particularly in Kerala.







