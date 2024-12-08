



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Cyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on September 25, 2024, during the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. This meeting was part of a series of discussions Jaishankar conducted with various foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UNGA.





The two ministers focused on ongoing developments in West Asia and their broader implications for regional stability and cooperation.





They also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between India and Cyprus, building on previous agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding on Defence and Military Cooperation signed in 2022.





Jaishankar's engagements at the UNGA included meetings with counterparts from several countries, reflecting India's commitment to strengthening international relations and addressing global issues collaboratively.







