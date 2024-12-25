



Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya visited Beijing on December 25, 2024, for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. This meeting marked Iwaya's first trip to China since his appointment in October and was aimed at improving the often strained bilateral relations between Japan and China.





Both ministers acknowledged that the relationship is at a "critical period of improvement and development." They expressed a commitment to fostering a constructive and stable partnership based on mutual strategic interests.





They agreed on plans for Wang Yi to visit Japan in 2025, which would be the first visit by a Chinese foreign minister to Japan in over four years. This visit aims to facilitate high-level economic dialogue involving relevant ministers from both countries.





The agenda included discussions about resuming Japanese seafood exports, which were halted due to China's ban following Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant. Iwaya emphasized the need for an early resumption of these imports.





Iwaya raised serious concerns regarding China's military activities, particularly in the East China Sea near the disputed Senkaku Islands. He also called for the swift release of Japanese nationals detained in China under anti-espionage laws, which have heightened tensions among Japanese citizens traveling to China.





The ministers discussed broader security concerns, including North Korea's missile programs and military cooperation with Russia, with Iwaya urging China to play a significant role in addressing these challenges.





This meeting comes after recent diplomatic engagements between leaders of both nations, including discussions at a summit in Peru last month. The backdrop of these talks includes ongoing historical grievances and territorial disputes that have long complicated Japan-China relations. However, both sides are now signalling a willingness to move towards more cooperative interactions.





