



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in discussions with Borge Brende, the President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, during the Doha Forum held on December 7, 2024. Their conversation focused on the global economic and political landscape, reflecting on various developments and challenges faced by nations today.





Jaishankar described the meeting as a "good conversation" and highlighted the importance of such dialogues in understanding international dynamics.





In addition to his meeting with Brende, Jaishankar participated in discussions with several other leaders at the forum, including Qatari officials and the Foreign Minister of Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos.





He emphasized the significance of enhancing bilateral relations and addressing regional issues, particularly those affecting the Mediterranean region.





Jaishankar's visit to Doha is part of a broader diplomatic effort, as he also took part in a panel discussion titled "Conflict Resolution in a New Era," where he underscored the necessity for increased diplomatic engagement amid rising global conflicts.







