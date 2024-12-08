



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has arrived in Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue, a significant security conference. His visit is scheduled for December 8-9, 2024, following his earlier engagements in Qatar, where he discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with Qatari leaders.





During his time in Bahrain, Jaishankar will co-chair the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. This meeting aims to strengthen ties between India and Bahrain across various sectors.





The Manama Dialogue itself serves as a platform for discussing critical security challenges in the region, making Jaishankar's participation noteworthy in the context of India's foreign policy and regional diplomacy.







