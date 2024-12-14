



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently held discussions with Ono Keiichi, the Japanese Ambassador to India, focusing on the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan. This meeting, which took place on December 13, 2024, aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation across various sectors.





Jaishankar emphasized the progress in India-Japan relations over the past decades, particularly highlighting economic collaboration and technological advancements. He noted that Japan has a significant role in India's development, especially in sectors like infrastructure and technology.





The discussions included aspirations to increase Japanese investments in India, targeting a goal of 5 trillion yen (approximately $42 billion) by 2027. Currently, around 1,400 Japanese companies operate in India, and both nations are keen on expanding this number.





The conversation also touched on enhancing defense ties, including joint exercises and technology sharing. Jaishankar mentioned ongoing projects under the defense equipment cooperation initiative, which is crucial for both countries' security frameworks.





There was a mutual interest in promoting people-to-people connections through education, tourism, and cultural exchanges. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of utilizing skilled Indian professionals within Japan's economy.







