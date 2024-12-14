



General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, has arrived in Ayodhya on December 14, 2024, as part of his official visit to India. This visit aims to enhance defence relations between Nepal and India and includes a significant stop at the Shri Ram Mandir, where he will pay his respects.





During his four-day visit, which commenced on December 10, General Sigdel engaged in various high-level discussions with Indian military and political leaders. He was conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on December 12, highlighting the close military ties between the two nations.





In Ayodhya, General Sigdel expressed enthusiasm about visiting the Ram Temple, a site of great cultural and religious significance. Following his visit to Ayodhya, he is scheduled to return to New Delhi for a farewell dinner hosted by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of India, before concluding his trip and departing for Kathmandu on December.







