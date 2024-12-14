



India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have made significant strides in their bilateral relations through the recent 4th India-UAE Strategic Dialogue and the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), both held in New Delhi on December 12-13, 2024. These high-level discussions were co-chaired by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





The dialogue emphasized expanding cooperation across various sectors, including defence, emerging technologies, nuclear energy, and renewable energy. Both nations are keen on enhancing their collaboration in critical minerals and scientific research, particularly in polar studies.





A noteworthy achievement was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Emirates Polar Mission Steering Committee and India's National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR). This agreement aims to foster cooperation in polar operations, joint research initiatives, capacity building, and academic exchanges related to polar and oceanic regions.





Energy remains a cornerstone of the partnership. Discussions included ongoing collaborations in oil and gas, as well as future projects focusing on renewable energy and green hydrogen. Both countries expressed commitment to enhancing energy security through strategic investments.





The leaders also addressed regional security concerns, highlighting their shared interests in promoting peace and stability in West Asia. They reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue regarding ongoing issues such as the situation in Gaza and developments in Syria.





The meetings celebrated the recent entry into force of the India-UAE Bilateral Investment Treaty, which is expected to boost mutual investments significantly. The ministers discussed enhancing trade efficiency through initiatives like VTC and MAITRI, which are designed to streamline trade processes between the two nations.





The 4th Strategic Dialogue and the 15th JCM mark a pivotal moment in India-UAE relations, reinforcing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both countries are poised to explore new avenues for collaboration that will not only strengthen bilateral ties but also contribute to broader regional stability and economic development.







