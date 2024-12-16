



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Popsoi officially inaugurated the Embassy of Moldova in New Delhi on December 15, 2024. This event marks a significant step in enhancing diplomatic relations between India and Moldova.





During the inauguration, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of this new diplomatic presence, stating that it reflects India's growing engagement with various nations. He expressed hope that the embassy would serve as a bridge for cooperation and understanding between the two countries.





Deputy Prime Minister Popsoi highlighted his personal commitment to strengthening ties with India, recalling his first visit to India in October 2022, which inspired him to propose establishing an embassy. He noted that the embassy would enhance bilateral collaboration, particularly in areas such as energy and migration.





Both leaders underscored the mutual respect and understanding that characterize India-Moldova relations, with Popsoi expressing optimism about future cooperation and opportunities for Indian businesses in Moldova.







